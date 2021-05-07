Whitmer signs bipartisan bill reimbursing Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the U.S. Capitol

Many Michigan National Guard soldiers bought meals out of pocket during their deployment because of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she signed House Bill 4019, which provides reimbursements to the Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed to the U.S. Capitol back in March.

According to the Michigan Executive Office, many Michigan National Guard soldiers bought meals out of pocket during their deployment because of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor.

"I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building," said Gov. Whitmer in a press release. "The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation. I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service."

Key provisions of House Bill 4019 include the following:

The bill directs the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) to issue a one-time grant to eligible soldiers who were deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the Capitol Response II mission at the United States Capitol within 45 days of receiving funds.

The bills directs the DMVA divide the total amount donated, up to $110,000.00, by the number of eligible soldiers who deployed to establish an equal grant amount for each soldier.

A copy of House Bill 4019 can be found here.

