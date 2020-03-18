LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday that extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back their taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect immediately and extends the tax foreclosure deadline from March 30 to May 29, or 30 days after the state of emergency Whitmer declared on March 10 over the virus is terminated, whichever comes first, according to the state.

The Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said the last thing families should have to worry about during this global health crisis is losing their home.

"...which is why this commonsense executive order will give homeowners some peace of mind," said Jeff Donofrio.

Whitmer said the order will give families struggling to meet ends meet during the pandemic an opportunity for "real and immediate" relief from the pressure of having their home foreclosed on.

“This order is the latest in a series of steps to protect the public, slow the spread of COVID-19 and give families comfort during these uncertain times," Whitmer said.

This is the 15th action Whitmer has taken to protect Michigan residents and help reduce the spread of the virus in the state. The state's first death was reported the same day she signed the lastest executive order. To date, there are 100 confirmed cases in the state.

