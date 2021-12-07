Whitmer to announce first round of sweepstakes winners Wednesday

More than 1.7 million Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winners Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Four winners will receive $50,000.

According to the governor's office, 1,724,771 Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes as of Tuesday morning.

The raffle aims to encourage people to receive vaccines to reach the 70% vaccination rate. The state reports that 62.4% of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, July 12.

Daily drawings will award $50,000 prizes to 30 winners throughout the month of July. A $1 million and $2 million prize will also be up for grabs. For those ages 12-17, nine college scholarships will be awarded.

The announcement can be watched on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page here.

