Whitmer to announce first round of sweepstakes winners Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winners Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Four winners will receive $50,000.
According to the governor's office, 1,724,771 Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes as of Tuesday morning.
The raffle aims to encourage people to receive vaccines to reach the 70% vaccination rate. The state reports that 62.4% of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, July 12.
Daily drawings will award $50,000 prizes to 30 winners throughout the month of July. A $1 million and $2 million prize will also be up for grabs. For those ages 12-17, nine college scholarships will be awarded.
The announcement can be watched on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page here.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.