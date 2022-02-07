x
Whitmer to propose $1 billion boost to transportation budget

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law.
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan’s transportation budget to repair roads and increase other spending. 

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law.

Three-quarters would go to state roads and bridges and one-quarter to local roads and bridges. 

Whitmer’s proposal includes a call for augmenting the transportation budget with general funds. It also factors in a nearly 1-cent-per-gallon fuel tax hike that took effect last month under a 2015 law. 

Whitmer says Michigan has made “huge progress” fixing roads, “but there’s still so much more to do.”

