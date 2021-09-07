Whitmer urges GOP lawmakers to repeal 'arcane' abortion ban

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal a 90-year-old law that criminalizes abortion, warning that the U.S. Suprem

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal a 90-year-old law that criminalizes abortion, warning that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion.

GOP legislative leaders were not immediately available to comment Tuesday.

But they are anti-abortion and unlikely to support the governor’s request.

A bill that would rescind the 1931 law is stalled in a Senate committee.

Whitmer made her appeal days after the high court decided not to block a law banning most abortions in Texas.

