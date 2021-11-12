x
Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations

Gov. Whitmer said Friday that the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state to fall below minimum standards required by federal law.
Credit: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP's 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan's workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require them to be reimbursed if they violated 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional. 

The Democratic governor said Friday that the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state to fall below minimum standards required by federal law, which would have "disastrous consequences." 

The bill was approved on party lines by the Republican-controlled Senate last week. The sponsor has said his bill would "give some grace and relief to the employers in our state."

