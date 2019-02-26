WYOMING, Mich. — West Michigan has seen a lot of power outages this year. Back-to-back ice storms followed by high winds knocked out power to more than 230,000 homes and businesses at the beginning of February.

Then Sunday's strong winds put more than 130,000 Michiganders in the dark.

"We have had men and women working 16-hour days to get the power back on during these storms over the last three weeks," Consumers Energy Senior Public Information Director Roger Morgenstern said.

We can all agree that losing power is frustrating, but with Michigan's 70,000 miles of power lines, is it feasible or even worth it to bury them?

"We think the cost to underground these 70,000 miles of lines outweighs the benefits that our customers would see," Morgenstern said.

If Consumers Energy were to bury all of the power lines, customers are looking at paying three times as much as usual.

"That's $55 billion that our customers would have to pay," Morgenstern said.

Although 15 percent of Michigan's power lines are underground, Morgenstern said they aren't fool-proof either.

"You may have less outages but you're going to have longer outages," Morgenstern said.

Locating the underground outage will take time and money.

"Power outages for an underground line can sometimes be twice as long for an overhead line, because you can't always see where the outage is," Morgenstern said.

He said underground systems last half as long as overhead lines. There's a chance for outages as a result of dig-ins by contractors or excavators.

"Even though we encourage people to call MISS Dig, they don't always do it or maybe a line is mismarked, or they just dig in the wrong place," Morgenstern said.

As of now, there are no plans to move Michigan's overhead lines underground, but the current power lines are always improving.

"We have continued to make investments in our system to make it more reliable and more resilient in the face of storms," Morgenstern said.

If you're one of the last few still without power, Consumers Energy expects everyone to be back on by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

