Why your internet may be faster soon in Michigan

A new announcement from Lt. Gov. Gilchrist may impact your internet speeds.

MICHIGAN, USA — A $15.3 million grant was awarded to increase high-speed internet across the state, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and the Dept. of Technology, Management & Budget announced Thursday.

The funds will be provided to 20 projects across the state, providing high-speed services to around 6,700 locations. The program is expected to have an annual economic benefit of up to $12.4 million.

Gilchrist reports that high-speed internet has become a necessity in the lives of all Michiganders – an issue that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The selected programs will expand broadband infrastructure and provide high-speed internet access to businesses and residences alike.

This new allocation works in conjunction with the new Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help close the digital divide.

The first round of grants was allocated in October 2020, with $11.9 million awarded to 10 projects, and a second round of $1 million awarded to an additional four projects in April 2021. The total impact so far will benefit 18,000 locations and generate an economic effect of over $32 million.

This is the third round of awards and is not expected to be the last.

"During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state," said Gilchrist.

"We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet. The funding in the CMIC grant will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan."

To learn more and see the areas benefitting, visit the Dept. of Technology, Management & Budget website here.

