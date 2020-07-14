WildWater Adventure at Michigan's Adventure ready to open this week

The water park opens to season passholders on July 16 and to the public on July 17.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Ticket sales have started, and Michigan's Adventure employees are preparing to open the WildWater Adventure water park to season passholders Thursday. The water park opens to the public Friday.

The opening plan includes additional stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols to protect guests and associates. Those begin with guest completing a required health screening 24 hours prior to arriving at the park.

"Just a lot of work behind the scenes to be ready," said Laure Bollenbach, Director of Marketing and Sales for Michigan's Adventure.

All visitors must also make reservations in advance, and pass health and temperature screenings before entering the park's front entrance.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our water park in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure.

“Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We are ready to welcome our guests back for some family fun.”

On Tuesday, a small number of guests were invited to the water park to help staff test those new procedures.

"Just so we can get a bit of a test run," said Bollenbach.

The water park capacity will be capped and closely monitored to allow guests the necessary space to social distance.

"You're not going to see normal crowds here," said Bollenbach. "The average crowd will be a very manageable size crowd."

Guests are also required to wear a mask or face covering. Those can be removed if a guest is on a water park attraction or in a wave pool. Masks can also be removed when guests are in line for a water park attraction but only if the guest is abiding by the social distancing requirements.

Amusement park attractions at Michigan’s Adventure’s will not open this summer.

"It is kind of a half win," said Cynthia Shaver who was at the water park Tuesday with her three grandchildren. "We would like the rides open also but if it can't be done because of the virus we understand and there's always next year."

The park created a video with additional information to help guest prepare for their visit to WildWater Adventure.

Additional information for guests include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols;

Social distancing markers throughout the entrance and waterpark, including water attraction queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitizing stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

Operating days are scheduled for Thursdays through Sundays. 2020 season passes have been extended through 2021.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.