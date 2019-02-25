GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Sunday, the National Weather Service tracked peak wind gusts around West Michigan.

The highest was recorded at the W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek with 60 mph. Following close behind was in Grand Rapids with 59 mph and Muskegon County with 58 mph.

The high winds blew across West Michigan for most of the day Sunday. NWS said the wind gusts will diminish to 25 to 40 mph by daybreak Monday.

Sunday night, Consumers Energy reported over 50,000 customers who were without power. The company said they expect to restore all the power by Monday night.

NWS also said snow showers will go down overnight.

