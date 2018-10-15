GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Surprise! Odd-even and same-side parking restrictions begins soon.

Realistically, this comes as no surprise, but it is a reminder of the coming winter months. As of Thursday, Nov. 1 anyone not abiding by the parking restrictions risks a $20 parking ticket. The restrictions last until April 1 of 2019.

“Enforcing the odd-even and same-side parking regulations in November may seem odd, especially with no snow on the ground,” Public Works Director James Hurt said.

“But having these streets open for us to do an effective job in sweeping is a proactive way to ensure we don’t have flooded streets later in the winter due to clogged catch basins. The Nov. 1 start date also allows residents to get into a new parking routine before the snow flies.”

