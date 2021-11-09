Winter Wonder Walk ready to welcome families to LMCU Ballpark

Winter Wonder Walk kicks off on Thursday.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — On Thursday, families have the chance to walk through the animated light show at LMCU Ballpark.

Visitors can walk through two miles of Christmas displays that feature more than one million lights.

Due to the popularity of the event, there are capacity limits each night, so everyone needs to sign up online and buy a parking pass to take part.

The walk runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, Thursday through Sunday.

Here is the list of times:

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 // 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 // 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 // 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 // 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The drive-thru Christmas Lite Show begins Nov. 24.

