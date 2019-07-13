A 59-year-old motorcyclist from Wisconsin died after being involved in a crash with a car on US-10 near the US-31 bypass near Scottville in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle was heading east on US-10 and missed the north US-31 bypass, according to the preliminary investigation. The 59-year-old rider of the motorcycle attempted a U-turn on US-10, but in doing so, pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup truck.

The motorcycle was struck broadside.

The 59-year-old Wisconsin man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was a woman from Fennville.

Neither alcohol or speed appeared to have played a role in this crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

