WISH COME TRUE: 7-year-old becomes honorary police officer for the day

A 7-year-old with lymphoma was granted one wish: to be a police officer. Law enforcement with the Hastings Police Department made him an honorary member for the day.

HASTINGS, Mich. — When granted one wish, 7-year-old Dremony knew exactly what to ask for.

He has lymphoma, and has been dealing with health issues since he was 4 years old, his mom Alisha Rose said.

Being in and out of the hospital so much would get anyone down, so when the Hastings Police Department and Make-A-Wish® Michigan came up with a plan to swear him in as an honorary officer for a day, Dremony was excited about the opportunity.

At the Hastings City Hall Friday, he took part in a swearing-in ceremony and even got to put on a uniform with gear.

Not only was it special for Dremony and his family, but the police officers taking part also found the event touching.

