Crews begin demolition of the old Witmark building

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — This summer, Plainfield Charter Township decided to demolish the former Witmark building because of its "blighted and hazardous condition."

Workers will install security fencing around the site, remove the building's roof and knock out the outside walls.

From 1969-97, Witmark was a catalog showroom, jewelry and electronics store. Most of the building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

At this point, the Township does not have any updates for the future of the space.

The 3.82-acre plot of land is listed for sale at $3.2 million.

