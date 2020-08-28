WMU fixes online tuition issues

Several families were noticing their online classes were costing more than in-person.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's move-in week at Western Michigan University. But, as they arrive in Kalamazoo, some students and their families are realizing they're being charged more for classes than they should be. 13 On Your Side's Nick LaFave spoke to one of those families and got answers from university leaders.

Online classes are more the norm at every college campus because of COVID-19. Western Michigan included. But, when the Erndteman Family in Muskegon saw their daughter Lauren's tuition bill, something was wrong.

Joel Erndetman says, "They're all charged at online prices because they're not going to offer in-person classes she signed up for."

$1700 more, and they weren't along.

Joel says, "Found some Bronco parent groups and found a handful of people who were also bringing up the fact that tuition is higher because they're doing online classes."

Western Director of Strategic Communications, Paula Davis says the glitch is because the tuition structure, put in place last summer, well before COVID, charges equal or less for online classes. But, you don't get a group discount if you take a block of classes.

Davis says, "So think about a la carte. It's at a higher cost for them to pay for something that's not a package."

Davis says the university realized something was wrong when they started sending bills out. They're now issuing scholarships to the affected students, about 10% of their resident undergrads, to cover the extra costs.

She goes on, "They will pay no more for their courses than if they were in person."

A relief for families, like the Erndtemans.

Joel says, "They're trying to make it right. I'm glad they're fixing the situation."

