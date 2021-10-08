WMU honors first Black woman to receive a degree from the university

University College will be renamed to Merze Tate College Friday afternoon.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is honoring the first Black woman to receive a bachelor's degree from the school. University College will be renamed to Merze Tate College Friday afternoon.

Merze Tate was the first Black person to earn a doctorate from Oxford University, the first Black woman to receive a Ph.D. in government and international relations from Harvard, and one of the first two female history professors at Howard University.

As a lifelong scholar, Tate was an author, teacher, inventor and filmmaker. She was fluent in five languages and served as an advisor to world leaders.

"Uplifting her as an inspirational guide for an academic college that invites students to explore their interests, embrace their potential and set goals in pursuit of a rich and rewarding future is an ideal tribute to her legacy," wrote Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jennifer Bott.

WMU will hold a ceremony to commemorate the launch of the Merze Tate College. Tate's family will be in attendance and anyone is welcome to attend the event at the Bernhard Center Ballroom. A livestream will also be available.

