WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University. They sued to be able to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination, citing religious reasons.
The appeals court declined to freeze a decision by a judge, who said the vaccine policy at WMU likely violates a constitutional right to follow a religion. The appeals court says at least 16 athletes sought a vaccine exemption on religious grounds but were ignored or denied.
WMU can require them to wear a mask or be regularly tested for COVID-19.
