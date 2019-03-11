PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman suffered severe injuries after she accidentally shot herself with a homemade gun, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the incident on Stanton Road west of Jones Road in Montcalm County. They found the 33-year-old woman had been firing a homemade firearm and accidentally discharged it into her shoulder.

She was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

