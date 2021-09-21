x
Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Authorities have charged Johnson with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Iosco County Sheriff's Office in Tawas City, Mich. shows Justine Johnson. Authorities have charged Johnson with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag. Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in 81st District Court in Tawas City, on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. (Iosco County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAWAS CITY, Mich. — Authorities have charged a Michigan woman with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter’s body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag. 

Twenty-two-year-old Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. 

She pleaded not guilty to both charges. 

Police were called to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula last Friday after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. 

Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson’s daughter, Sutton Mosser. 

A message seeking comment on the charges was left Tuesday for Johnson’s court-appointed attorney.

