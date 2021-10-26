Woman charged with criminal sexual conduct for relationship with student at Ottawa County school

Jill Ann Edstrom, 50, worked as a long-term substitute teacher at an Ottawa County school. She entered into a relationship with a 16-year-old male student.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After months of investigating, the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed criminal charges against a Park Township woman.

Jill Ann Edstrom, 50, worked as a long-term substitute teacher at an Ottawa County school. She entered into a relationship with a 16-year-old male student.

An incident was first reported in August of this year.

Edstrom was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the third degree and was arraigned by an Ottawa County judge.

Her bond was set at $25,000 and it was posted shortly after arraignment.

The name of the 16-year-old student will not be released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368).

