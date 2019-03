A woman from Morley has died after crashing into a semi truck in northern Kent County.

State Police say the 46-year-old was driving east on 14 Mile Road when she crossed the centerline, hitting that oncoming semi at 11:30 Sunday night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

