NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A woman is dead and a man is injured after a pontoon boat fell off a trailer as a vehicle was pulling it.

The incident happened at the intersection of Centerline Road and West Foss Ave. just after 11 p.m.

The vehicle pulling the pontoon boat came into the corner going too fast, and the pontoon fell off the trailer.

The woman and man were the only two people riding in the pontoon. The woman, who is from White Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who is from Fremont, was transported to Butterworth Hospital on Aero Med.

He is in critical condition as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

The driver of was arrested for driving under the influence.

The accident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM