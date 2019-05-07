Lori A. Russell, 53, from Freeport died Friday after she was involved in a serious car crash in Barry County.

On Thursday afternoon, the Barry County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at Eckert Road and near Wood School Road around 2:15 p.m.

Police said that a Dodge Caravan, driven by Russell, was travelling east on Eckert Road. A Dodge Journey, which had a 55-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman, was travelling north on Wood School Road and failed to stop for a stop sign, according to the sheriff's office.

The Dodge Journey crashed into the Dodge Caravan.

Russell was airlifted to the hospital and everyone else involved in the crash was brought to area hospitals to be treated.

The crash is still under investigation.

