DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Muskegon County deputies need your help finding a man they say tried to abduct a woman walking home Thursday evening.

The victim says she was coming from a store around 5:15 p.m., walking north along the shoulder of Holton Road between Adams Street and Dalson Road when an older, dark green SUV slowed down near her.

The woman began to run, but the vehicle pulled in front of her, blocking her path. When she tried to run the other way, a man believed to be in his 40s got out and grabbed her. The victim fell down and she says the man drug her toward his vehicle.

She was able to fight off her would-be kidnapper, coming away with minor injuries. The suspect then took off north on Holton Road from Twin Lake.

That man is white and clean shaven with a long and dark ponytail. His hairline is receding. He's around 5'5" and of an average size. He was wearing a gray hoodie with jeans and work boots when it happened.

If you have any tips that might help deputies you're urged to call the Muskegon County Sherriff’s Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 724-7463.

