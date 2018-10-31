MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A liquor store in Muskegon Heights was significantly damaged after a woman drove through the front of it Tuesday night.

The woman is identified as 37-year-old Samantha Baxter. Store clerks said she was driving erratically before the crash around 7 p.m.

Samantha Lynn Baxter.

Baxter reversed her SUV into Blue Bird's Packaged Liquor, located at 3374 Hoyt St., and took out the front door. She also hit a man who was delivering supplies to the store and was in the doorway.

The SUV completely made it inside the store.

Investigators say the man's injuries were so severe he was taken to Hackley Hospital, and then transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital. Store workers believe he had broken bones and internal injuries.

Baxter was arrested at the scene. She is being charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury and as a habitual offender. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, workers were seen at Blue Bird's, fixing the storefront.

