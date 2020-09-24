Woman found dead at Kentwood intersection, police looking for driver

The woman, who has been identified as Page Stokes, was found by police around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police say a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a Kentwood intersection Thursday morning.

The woman, who has been identified as Page Stokes, was found by police around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 24 near the intersection of 32nd Street and Pheasant Ridge Dr. SE.

Initial investigation indicates she was hit by a vehicle during the evening on Wednesday. But, the vehicle and driver did not remain on scene, and there was no report filed.

Officers were called this morning by someone who reported seeing the woman's body lying on the ground near the intersection. Police are now working to determine a vehicle and driver description.

Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

