IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - A woman killed in a single-car crash was identified Sunday morning by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the driver was Leanna Mallison of Sunfield.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on West Musgrove Highway between Ainsworth Road and Harwood Road in Odessa Township.

A preliminary investigation showed that Mallison, 31, was traveling east on Musgrove in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed when she struck a mailbox, lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Mallison was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.