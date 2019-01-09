IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - A woman killed in a single-car crash was identified Sunday morning by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the driver was Leanna Mallison of Sunfield.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on West Musgrove Highway between Ainsworth Road and Harwood Road in Odessa Township.

A preliminary investigation showed that Mallison, 31, was traveling east on Musgrove in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed when she struck a mailbox, lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Mallison was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

