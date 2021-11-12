Woman in critical condition, suspect in custody after strangulation in Wyoming

The suspect, whose name and age will not be released until his arraignment, was taken into custody.

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after being strangled in Wyoming earlier this week.

Police say the incident happened in the 4700 block of Vancouver Avenue SW around 1:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, investigating officers learned that a woman was the victim of an assault and had been strangled.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police say she is still in critical condition at this time.

A suspect, whose name and age will not be released until his arraignment, was taken into custody. Police say he was charged with one count of assault by strangulation and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

The suspect is still in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.