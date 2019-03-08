BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - A woman was flown to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Saturday morning after being hit by a semi on southbound US-131.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to US-131 near 13 Mile Road just after 9 a.m. for a semi versus pedestrian accident. An investigation found that a 42-year-old female from Fremont entered the roadway while a semi driven by a 62-year-old male from Akron, Ohio, was traveling southbound.

The semi veered into the passing lane to try to avoid the woman but was unable to do so. She was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids and then flown to Grand Rapids for her injuries.

Police said the woman is in stable condition.

