OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - A woman was injured after flipping her car into a ditch in Polkton Township Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrived at Cleveland Street near 80th Avenue in Polkton where they found a 2006 Cadillac CTS on its top in the ditch.

The driver, a 30-year-old female, lost control going westbound on Cleveland Street, crossed the center line and went into the ditch on the south side of Cleveland Street.

Deputies found the driver was trapped in the vehicle and were assisted by fire personnel to free her. She was transported to Spectrum Butterworth with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation shows that both alcohol and speed are factors in the crash. Police believe she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

