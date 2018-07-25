WYOMING, Mich. - One of two women accused of pilfering potted plants from outside a home in Wyoming was sentenced to eight days in jail for a misdemeanor larceny conviction.

Angela Sheree Fels, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of larceny of less than $200 for the late May theft on Longstreet Avenue near 26th Street SW.

The case had been set for a jury trial but was resolved with a plea earlier this month. She got jail credit for several days she spent locked up on an unrelated cocaine possession charge.

Wyoming police arrested Fels July 9 for possession of cocaine after she was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car at a McDonald’s restaurant in Wyoming, court records show.

A passerby saw drug paraphernalia between her legs and thought she had overdosed, according to a probable cause affidavit in Wyoming District Court. The passerby called police.

A responding officer reported seeing a crack pipe between Fels’ legs and a butane lighter on the center console. When the officer woke Fels and removed her from the car, he found a piece of crack cocaine on the driver’s seat and in the center console compartment, court records show.

A crack pipe was found in the woman’s purse and on the floor of the car. “She states she has smoked crack in the past, but the crack I found did not belong to her,’’ the officer wrote.

She was arraigned on a felony charge of possession of cocaine. Fels waived a preliminary hearing in Wyoming District Court on Wednesday, sending the case to Kent County Circuit Court. She was released from jail July 13 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Police are still looking for Fels’ alleged accomplice in the plant theft case, 42-year-old Tara Christine Biedrzycki. A bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.

A surveillance camera captured video of two women taking potted plants off a front porch and putting them in their vehicle early in the morning.

The owner of the plants posted the video to Facebook on May 29, saying "these two females decided to come when everyone was asleep and park on the grass and take all of my flowers. The police is involved, if anyone recognizes them or has any information, please let me know."

