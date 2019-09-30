FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man was killed after he lost control of his car on wet roads Sunday afternoon.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 near the intersection of Grow and Kroman Roads.

An investigation revealed that a black 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on Grow when the driver — Randy Wilson, 36, of Stanton — lost control on wet roads. The Pontiac left the road and overturned multiple times. The passenger, identified as Krista L. Kinyon, 35, of Stanton, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was transported to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation showed that Kinyon was not wearing her seat belt. The rain and wet roads were a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

