Woman pinned in vehicle, injured in Blendon Twp. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old Allendale woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Blendon Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on 56th Avenue and Tyler Street. A 2007 Saturn, driven by the Allendale woman, was traveling northbound on 56th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Tyler Street. The Saturn was hit by a Ford Escape traveling eastbound on Tyler Street.

The woman was pinned inside the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 67-year-old Hudsonville man, was uninjured.

