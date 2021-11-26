Woman pulled from burning home while trying to rescue pets

The woman and three other residents of the home were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. A pig and three dogs also were saved.

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was rescued from her burning southeastern Michigan home after she refused to leave while trying to save some of her exotic animals, birds, ferrets and other pets.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled the 41-year-old Highland Township woman through a small basement window. The fire was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

The sheriff's office says it likely started when one of the family's dogs knocked over a heater near a bed of straw in the garage.

The woman and three other residents of the home were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. A pig and three dogs also were saved.

