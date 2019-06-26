NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was rescued after becoming stuck in the Pucker Street Dam along the Dowagiac River Wednesday morning.

Berrien County Dispatch received a call of a woman struggling in the Dowagiac River, and when emergency personnel arrived on scene, she was found upstream clinging to the side of the dam.

Niles Township and Niles City Fire/Rescue were able to pull her to safety within 25 minutes of call time.

The woman had been tubing with friends along the river and had become trapped along the dam. She was wearing a life jacket, was uninjured and declined transport to the hospital.

