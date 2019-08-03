PLAINWELL, Mich. — A member of the Allegan County Dive Team along with a firefighter rescued a 68-year-old woman from Gun River in Martin Township.

Crews were dispatched Thursday around 9:52 p.m., on reports of a submerged vehicle in the small river located at 2nd Street, south of 116th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a woman floating with the current of the river and struggling to stay afloat. After attempts were made with ropes to help retrieve her, crews went into the river to pull the woman to shore.

The Plainwell woman was transported to a Kalamazoo area hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

