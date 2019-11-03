IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 53-year-old woman was flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck on M-66 in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said around 2:15 p.m. Kimberlee Wotring of Greenville was travelling south on M-66 when her vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lanes.

Wotring's vehicle was hit by a semi-truck that was traveling north on M-66. Martin Engle, 68, was driving the semi-truck, and he tried swerving to the other side of the road to avoid the vehicle. However, he was unable to do so.

Wotring is listed in serious condition.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of M-66 were closed for over four hours at Spruce Street.

The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown what caused Wotring's vehicle to cross the median, but the crash remains under investigation.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

