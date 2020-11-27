Woman shot and killed, Wyoming Police searching for suspect

Police ask that people avoid Burton St SW, between Clyde Park Ave and Godfrey Ave, while investigators process the scene.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in Wyoming Thursday afternoon.

Wyoming police received a call of shots fired in the area of Burton Street SW at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigation showed a 34-year-old female was walking on the sidewalk when she was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The male suspect fled on foot. He is described as an unknown race, 5'10" to 6'2" height, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and a blue face mask.

Police ask that people avoid Burton St SW, between Clyde Park Ave and Godfrey Ave, while investigators process the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7366 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.