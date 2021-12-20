Woman waving airsoft gun fatally shot by Detroit police

The Detroit Police Chief called it a volatile and tragic situation.

DETROIT — A woman who was fatally shot by Detroit police at a gas station was waving an airsoft gun.

Chief James White says officers didn't know it was an airsoft gun until after the shooting. An airsoft gun shoots nonlethal plastic pellets.

White called it a volatile and tragic situation.

Police say Williams cut in front of three customers who were waiting at the cash register and produced a gun. She also pointed it at customers at gas pumps.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Nakita Williams of Detroit.

