Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

Weier and her friend lured a classmate into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014, stabbing her multiple times.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man, is led into the Waukesha County Court for her sentencing hearing, in Waukesha, Wis. On Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, a judge is set to review a release plan for Weier, who has spent four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution. 

A judge ruled Friday that 19-year-old Anissa Weier will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. 

She will be subject to strict conditions, including limited internet use and around-the-clock GPS monitoring. 

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014. 

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

