Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

Weier and her friend lured a classmate into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014, stabbing her multiple times.

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution.

A judge ruled Friday that 19-year-old Anissa Weier will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She will be subject to strict conditions, including limited internet use and around-the-clock GPS monitoring.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

