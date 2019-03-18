KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding Yolanda N. Williams, a woman who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said she left her home on the 2200 block of Paddington Road, taking an undisclosed amount of money and clothing with her. She has not been seen since.

Williams is 5-foot-9 with a medium build. She has purple and black hair with extended braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and a purple Pelle jacket with brown fur on the hood.

Police said Williams is cognitively impaired and has other mental health disorders. "There is a great concern for her welfare," KDPS said in a release.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

