INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Authorities say a woman staying on an island in a lake that straddles the border between Minnesota and Ontario, Canada has been killed by a black bear in what experts say is an extremely rare attack.

The victim, 62-year-old Catherine Sweatt-Mueller, was staying at a remote family cabin on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake. The island is in Canadian waters, about 10 miles northeast of International Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Jim Davis says Sweatt-Mueller, who was staying with her parents, went outside when she heard her two dogs barking Sunday evening and never returned. Her mother called police, who shot the bear after finding it standing over the victim's body.

A release by the Ontario Provincial Police explains that the incident took place on a secluded island with no other residence. Members of the public visiting the Island were made aware of the incident.

Minnesota wildlife biologist Andy Tri says a predatory attack by a black bear is "beyond extremely rare."

