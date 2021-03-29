Women's History Month: Mae Jemison, the first Black female astronaut

The first woman who diversified space.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we continue to celebrate the final days of Women's History Month, we introduce to you the woman who diversified outer space. Mae Jemison wanted to see people like herself become astronauts, so she led the way.

Dr. Mae Jemison is a trailblazer in the field of STEM. She is a doctor, engineer, philanthropist, and astronaut.

As we enter our final days of #WomensHistoryMonth @wzzm13 brings you the story of the women who diversified space. Mae Jemison - the first black female astronaut. 🚀☄️🛸 #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/nBSjbgTOZf — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) March 29, 2021

Mae grew up in the southside of Chicago, where she spent most nights starring up at the stars and imagining herself in outer space. Little did she know that the stars would align and she would become the first Black woman to blast off into the cosmos.

This did not come without hard work and dedication. Mae graduated high school at the young age of 16, where she had the choice of becoming a professional dancer or pursuing her passions for science. She ended up attending Stanford University, earning a degree in chemical engineering. Mae then went on to get a doctorate in medicine from Cornell University.

Just those two degrees would be enough for most, but Mae Jemison had dreams beyond what earth could offer. So, Mae Jemison applied to be an astronaut and in 1987 was admitted to an astronaut training program through NASA. On Sept. 12, 1992, she was one of six astronauts to blast off to space as the first Science Mission Specialist aboard STS-47 Spacelab-J, locking her place in history as the first African American female astronaut.

After returning to earth, Jemison continues her passion for science, starting a non-profit for kids in under-served communities and working tirelessly in science literacy and STEM education.

