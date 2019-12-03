Woodland Mall announced Monday that they are retiring the "beloved" breakfast-themed play area called Bacon and Eggs.

The indoor play area featured oversized breakfast food, including a waffle, sausage links, a bowl of cereal, bacon, eggs and a banana.

Bacon and Eggs has been temporarily moved from the middle of the mall to the JCPenney wing until a new play area is installed in the summer.

Woodland Mall is undergoing significant development in 2019. After Sears was torn down in 2017, the mall announced several new stores and restaurants would replace the department store.

The high-end department store Von Maur is building in the old Sears location. And Urban Outfitters, REI and Altar'd State are also going to be added to the mall's line-up.

Almost all of those stores are expected to open in the fall, and REI is expected to open in May.

Woodland Mall is also bringing in Black Rock Bar & Grill to the dining landscape in the area.

