World of Winter returns to downtown Grand Rapids Friday

The fifth-annual event will feature a brand new slate of interactive art installations alongside dozens of sculptures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fast becoming a West Michigan seasonal staple with its larger-than-life ice sculptures and flashy, fascination-inducing art installations, World of Winter will return to downtown Grand Rapids for the fifth year running.

The festival, designed to celebrate Michigan's unique climate, opens Friday, Jan. 7 and runs through early March.

Organizers told ABC12 they were in the process of setting up an all-new set of art installations Tuesday, many of them, international attractions in their own right.

The event is open to the public and admission comes free of charge.

For a full list of World of Winter attractions, click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

