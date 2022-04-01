World of Winter returns to downtown Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fast becoming a West Michigan seasonal staple with its larger-than-life ice sculptures and flashy, fascination-inducing art installations, World of Winter will return to downtown Grand Rapids for the fifth year running.
The festival, designed to celebrate Michigan's unique climate, opens Friday, Jan. 7 and runs through early March.
Organizers told ABC12 they were in the process of setting up an all-new set of art installations Tuesday, many of them, international attractions in their own right.
The event is open to the public and admission comes free of charge.
For a full list of World of Winter attractions, click here.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.