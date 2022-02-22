Michigan professor explains the Russia, Ukraine situation

Heather Tafel, an associate professor with Grand Valley State University, says this is a situation Americans should expect to pay attention to for a long time.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have made international headlines. But not many Americans are up to speed about relations between those two countries, and why these tensions might be happening.

"Understandably, it's hard. There is a lot of the rest of the world and a lot to keep up on," said Heather Tafel, an associate professor of political science at Grand Valley State University.

But difficult as it may be, Tafel says this is something Americans should be keeping up on, and she's urging people to avoid assumptions they may have about the situation.

Tafel says many Americans would be inclined to believe these tensions are all about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his intentions. But many average Russians see the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a threat. The organization has expanded since the 1990s despite assurances made to Russia that it would not expand. It has also taken military action that Russia opposes.

For all of those reasons, many Russians want to keep Ukraine out of NATO. But that doesn't mean they want war with Ukraine.

"The majority of the Russian population sees Ukraine as a different country, and would like to have friendly relations with that country. And Putin does actually care about public support. The regime does care about public support," Tafel said.

Another assumption Tafel urged Americans to avoid is that Putin is trying to recreate the old Soviet Union. Rather, she believes Putin is trying to recreate the influence the Soviet Union once had in modern Russia.

"I think what Russia's leadership wants is for the West to recognize that Russia is a great power, that Russia has its own security interests, and that Russia has special relationships with countries of the former Soviet Union, and that it reserves the right to have its own sort of privileged sphere of interest in those areas," she said.

Finally, Tafel urged Americans to avoid the assumption that this conflict arose out of nowhere.

“This has actually been bubbling for quite some time, even longer than since 2014. And in part, it does relate to the strength of Russia, the modernization of Russia's army, and those kinds of things," she said.

"I do think that this is very serious, and something that Americans should pay attention to, over the longer term, even if the crisis seems to subside. Unless some bigger discussions happen, it's probably not going away."

