Worldwide support pours in for Michigan 10-year-old's pop-up camper candy shop

I'sis Beasley and her family have been overwhelmed with candy donations from all over the world after the story about 'I'sis' Candy Shop went viral.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Late last week, 13 On Your Side introduced you to I'sis Beasley, the 10 year old entrepreneur from Muskegon Heights who, with the help of her father, turned the family's dilapidated pop-up camper into a driveway candy shop.

The story has gone viral, and now people from all over the world are offering their support (both in the form of candy and money), including a family from Ottawa County who decided to donate something truly unexpected.

A family only wishing to be known as 'The Rodriguez Family from Ottawa County,' says they saw the story air on TV Friday evening and decided to drive to Muskegon Heights to check it out.

"Once we got there, we ended up spending over and hour at the candy shop," said Mrs. Rodriguez. "I thought, we have this old camper in our yard and thought if they can use that little camper to do such good things, they need to be able to use [the camper we have] to do even bigger things."

The Rodriguez family told I'sis and her parents that they wanted to give them their camper.

"My family is so touched by their donation," said Tyrone Beasley, I'sis' father. "How this whole experience has touched my family, and how it's touched my daughter, has been such a blessing."

The donation of the bigger camper is one of several donations the Beasley's have received since Friday.

"We've been receiving boxes of donated candy from all over the country," said Tyrone. "Today we got a couple boxes from a family in Arizona."

Along with random people driving to their house each day donating candy, Tyrone says that Zollipop, which is a candy company started by a 13-year-old girl, caught wind of the story and has donated a big box of candy.

"My wife has been up until 2 o'clock in the morning the past few nights answering her phone and responding to emails," said Tyrone.

I'sis' story was also featured on Monday morning's edition of ABC's Good Morning America.

"[When we opened the candy shop on June 1st], I expected like a few kids to come up and buy candy, but it's gone way beyond," said I'sis, 10, who operates the candy store 10 hours each day, except Sundays. "I never expected it to go this crazy."

Business is certainly booming now that the world knows about I'sis' Candy Shop, but the the Beasley family could use some help.

"My wife and I don't have a vehicle with a hitch on it so I'm trying to figure out a way we can get the camper [from Ottawa County]," said Tyrone.

If you are able to help the Beasley family get their new camper, you're asked to contact I'sis' mother Keosha.

Phone: (231) 343-5964

Email: keoshabeasley@gmail.com

In the meantime, I'sis' Candy Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It's located in the driveway of 3319 Highland St. In Muskegon Heights.

