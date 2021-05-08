Wrong-way driver dies after driving off road, striking tree

The 40-year-old Twin Lake man was transported to Mercy Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on east bound Skyline Dr. near US-31 on Friday at around 1:45 a.m.

The Muskegon City Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle assist on Memorial Causeway near Skyline Dr.

When police arrived on scene, the vehicle fled and authorities didn't pursue the vehicle. Later, the Muskegon Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the vehicle had been involved in a crash on Skyline Dr. near US-31.

According to MSP, the driver, a 40-year-old Twin Lake man, was driving the at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Skyline Dr. The vehicle was traveling east in the west bound lanes when it drove off the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The Twin Lake man driving the vehicle was transported to Mercy Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

