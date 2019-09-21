GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend with Grand Rapids Kids -- and there are tons going on to embrace the beginning of fall.

The New Salem Corn Maze is putting on the 10th Annual Wurst Festival Ever, Friday through Sunday. There will be bratwurst and beer, live music, inflatables, games, farm animals, a corn maze and haunted attractions starting at dusk. Admission is $10 per person.

Friday through Sunday is also Rockford’s 43rd Annual Harvest Fest. This event includes a chili cook-off, classic car show, tractor pull, trick-or-treating, crafts, a scarecrow contest, live entertainment, corn hole and food vendors.

The Caledonia Harvest Festival on Saturday offers pumpkins, face painting, games, a DJ, food trucks, giveaways and a photo booth.

And Dogs & Donuts at the Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm benefits the Humane Society of West Michigan. With $5 dog admission, you enjoy the farm with your pup Saturday and Sunday.

